PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren had the ability to reflect back on the 51-10 loss to Tennessee the last two days.

Doeren and the team know the goals of winning an ACC title, which in turn would secure a spot in the college football playoff, and win 10-plus games all are still attainable.

The key is to clean up the areas where the Wolfpack suffered in that the players can control.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzFydjNrUDFQYUQ4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Opening statement:

“My favorite thing to do is come to one of these afternoons where I don't play well. We'll start with recognizing 9/11 this week. For those of us that were alive and remember that day, that was a tough week, you know.

“The first responders who acted and served and suffered and so much was lost in that terrific, horrible act. That morning and the day of it, a lot of things in our country changed after that. Also, my father's birthday, passed two years ago. A heavy week of reflection and remembrance, and I want to recognize that.

“In regard to our game with Tennessee, first I want to thank our fan base. You guys were awesome. It was a great showing by our fans. It was an amazing atmosphere, our team and leadership, staff, appreciate your support, and the Duke's Mayo leadership team did a tremendous job. It was a great game-day environment.

“As far as the game, we didn't get it done. You know, it was bottom line. The game plan was to possess the ball, keep their offense on the sideline. Have long, clock-eating drives that ended with a kick, obviously preferably with points. On defense, get off the field on third down, have success in that area and get takeaways. Win the field position battle with special teams and create a four-quarter game.

“You know, 3:54 left in the half, it's 10-3. We intercept the ball. [Safety] Bishop Fitzgerald makes a great play. Kicked the ball on our side of the 50, moved the ball down to the 16-yard line and have a chance to tie the game before half. That play was a huge momentum swing, the pick six by them. We did a poor job responding after that play. From that point on, the game just snowballed. You have to give Tennessee credit where credit is due. They played better than we did, coached better than we did. Our game plan was effective until that play. They did so much to take from the game.

“When you get in a game like that against a team that can score, you can't put your defense on the field on that side of the 50 like we did the entire second half. Too many turnovers, penalties, poor field position, special teams had a part in that as well. Were better than we showed, and that's disappointing. At the same time, it's a great opportunity for our team to grow and use it as an opportunity for that.

“It's definitely a loss in the record books for sure. I was happy with how our team responded yesterday. You could feel their disappointment, staff's disappointment, and at the same time feel their openness for growth and improvement.

“When you have a game like that, it's a loss that you want to use to prevent further losses in the same manner. There's a ton of opportunity to do that. When we win, we all win. When we lose, we all lose. There's no finger-pointing, blaming. Everybody's at fault and it always starts with me.

“I look forward to the opportunity, you know, to grow and to come back and respond the appropriate way with resiliency and grit, which is something that we've always done. The best way to do that is to get back to work. The formula is us. It's improving in a lot of areas. I'm looking forward to fighting the adversity and overcoming the things that we need to overcome as a football team. It's an early loss in the season. There's a lot to play, a lot of football in front of us, 10 games with all of our goals still intact. I look forward to that.

“Our DNA has always been to continue to fight at this University and overcome things. We've got a lot to focus on. It starts with a great week of practice, meetings, game planning, fundamentals, and getting things the way we need to get them before we start conference play. We do that with Louisiana Tech, kind of an interesting game.

“It's our third game. It's only their second. They had a bye week, so we only have one film from the 2024 season of their team [a win over Nicholls].

“They have a lot of new parts. Eight new starters on defense that are transfers. Hired a new defense coordinator that has done a good job in his career at getting the ball back on defense.

“Created a lot of takeaways in their system. It's a 3-3-5 like ours, but very different in their alignments and a lot more zone defense. Keep the ball in front, tackle well, create turnovers.

“Offensively, Coach [Sonny] Combie from the Air Raid tree and spent a lot of time at Texas Tech. Very, very good offensive coach. They've got good personnel.

“I think their running back really jumps off the films, a good runner. We've got to get back to playing our brand of football, and I look forward to that. Our team did come out of the game healthy, and so, you know, we'll have some growth in that way when you're playing the same guys over and over and over, you can get better.

“That's one thing we're going to be able to do. So, look forward to this week.”

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL25jLXN0YXRlLWNvYWNoLWRhdmUtZG9lcmVuLXMtb3BlbmluZy1z dGF0ZW1lbnQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5jc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuYy1z dGF0ZS1jb2FjaC1kYXZlLWRvZXJlbi1zLW9wZW5pbmctc3RhdGVtZW50JmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxMjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK