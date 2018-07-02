The search for the assistant coach to replace A.W. Hamilton on the men’s basketball staff has concluded. Roy Roberson, who has been the head coach at E.C. Glass High in Lynchburg, Va., the past 12 years, will replace Hamilton, who left to become the head coach at Eastern Kentucky.

“I’ve known Roy for a long time and I’m excited to add him to our basketball staff,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said in a prepared statement. “As a coach, he’s won a lot of games, but it is his passion for his players and program that has always impressed me. He has a great energy and knowledge of the game and will be a great teacher and mentor for our student-athletes.”

"Coach Keatts and I have been friends for close to 30 years and I'm beyond excited to have the opportunity to join the staff of one of the brightest coaches in the business," Roberson added. "There is no doubt Coach Keatts is a rising star in the profession and I'm excited to help him build NC State into one of the premier programs in college basketball.

“I've been a high school coach for a long time and have always been intrigued by the college game and this felt like a great opportunity to make the transition."

When Roberson took over the E.C. Glass program in 2007, the high school had not won a district game in three years. In the past eight seasons, E.C. Glass has gone 80-20 in district action and reached the state semifinals in 2013. Roberson is a four-time district coach of the year.

Roberson is a 1992 graduate of Lynchburg College, and in 1995 he started his own business, Roberson Financial Services, before getting into high school basketball coaching in 1998 as an assistant at E.C. Glass. He coached two years as an assistant coach at Lynchburg College before returning to the high school ranks.