SANFORD — Junior Paul McNeil will always remember this time of his life.

McNeil was able to officially visit and verbally commit to NC State in mid-February. The Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High standout didn’t have to worry about picking out which games he might miss anymore after transferring back home from Napa (Calif.) Prolific before Thanksgiving. McNeil could have a singular focus on getting his school into the NCHSAA 4A state title game.