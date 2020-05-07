Instead of going with a transfer, NC State was able to earn the commitment of former 2020 Wake Forest signee Jaylon Gibson. Gibson is a 6-foot-10, 190-pound three-star power forward from Grace Christian High in Apex, according to Rivals.

Less than one week after former Wolfpack signee Josh Hall announced he would remain in the NBA Draft , NC State head coach Kevin Keatts found a replacement to take the last available scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

It was the perfect timing for both Gibson and the Wolfpack. While Keatts clearly had a void to fill on the roster for the upcoming season, Gibson was looking for a new home due to the firing of Danny Manning at Wake Forest.

“The situation happened at Wake and he decided that he may need to look somewhere else,” said DeShannon Morris, Gibson’s high school coach. “I don't think there's a better place that he could have ended up. He's grateful for the opportunity and I know I'm super pumped for him, his family and for Pack fans.”

Gibson formally requested a release from his letter of intent to Wake Forest and opened up his recruitment on April 27. Once Keatts learned that he had an available scholarship four days later, he and assistant coach James Johnson reached out to Morris to get in touch with Gibson.

“Coach Keatts and Coach Johnson first reached out to my high school coach,” said Gibson. “Seeing that Josh Hall said he was sticking to the draft, I just saw the opportunity. I reached out to the coaches and they were happy to have me.”

Keatts has compared Hall to Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in the past and while Hall and Gibson play different positions, one element of Gibson’s game is comparable to the former NBA MVP according to his former coach.



