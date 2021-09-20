Monday morning quarterbacking NC State 45, Furman 7
NC State Wolfpack football had no problems dismantling Furman Saturday evening, trouncing the Paladins 45-7.
It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:
Key Moment Of The Game
This game was decided fairly early.
NC State gave Furman that opportunity to potentially start off well when sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight fumbled on the game's fourth play at the NC State 49-yard line, but Furman, after getting an initial first down, stalled at the 31 and misfired on a 48-yard field goal attempt.
It was all NC State after that.
Furman did not get another first down in the half, and NC State punted just once while scoring on seven of its next eight possessions to build what was a 45-0 lead with 10:53 left in the third quarter.
Three Things That Worked For NC State Football
1. Handling business: The only way for Furman, who entered the contest ranked No. 25 in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, was going to make things interesting was if NC State sleepwalked through the game.
That did not happen, and thus it was not a game.
2. Avoiding disaster: The worst likely outcome on Saturday would have been an injury or second half ejection due to targeting that would have forced a player to miss the first half of Saturday's game at Clemson.
The latter nearly happened when sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas, arguably NC State's best defender thus far this season, was flagged for targeting on one of the first plays of the second half, but that was overturned on review.
3. Landing a commitment: It's hard to make a game like Furman a recruiting event, but NC State did offer a receiver that has intrigued the Pack ever since he put on a shining performance at its summer camp in June. Terrell Timmons from Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High made a verbal commitment to the Wolfpack Sunday evening.
Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football
1. Preserving the shutout: It would have been cool to have started the year with back-to-back shutouts at home. NC State blanked South Florida 45-0 in the opener Sept. 2. However, with 2:09 left to go in the third quarter and the reserves in on defense, Furman managed to reach the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown pass on third and nine.
2. Crushing the second half: The starters on both sides of the ball played the first series after halftime before giving way to the reserves. NC State finished the game with a 505-196 edge in total yards and 25-9 in first downs. At halftime though those numbers were 379-49 and 19-1.
Most of those that played were on scout team during the week and can certainly be forgiven for not dominating like the primary starters and reserves did when they played.
3. Getting sacks: It is officially a trend now for NC State. The Pack had just one sack in the game, and now just two on the season. NC State certainly pressured Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson and hit him hard several times, but in terms of actually getting the opposing signal caller on the ground, it has been a struggle this year for NC State.
Position-By-Position Battles: NC State vs. Furman
NC State’s offensive line vs. Furman’s defensive front
All five starters for NC State received a grade of 70.0 or above from Pro Football Focus (PFF), when 64.0 is considered average. That is what should happen in a game against a FCS opponent, but the Pack gets some credit for doing what it was supposed to do. No sacks were allowed, and Knight had over 100 yards rushing by halftime.
Furman’s offensive line vs. NC State’s defensive front
As Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said, "We just couldn't block them." NC State did not get many sacks, but it did harass Sisson and allowed just 3.0 yards per carry when removing yards for the one sack.
NC State’s wide receivers vs. Furman’s secondary
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary was able to spread the wealth around. Seven different wide receivers caught at least two passes in the game.
Furman's wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary
NC State had one interception and several pass breakups while doing an effective job containing Furman's top wide receiver, freshman Joshua Harris. He finished with just one catch for 13 yards despite being targeted four times.
Quarterbacks
Sisson really didn't have a chance, and Leary had every opportunity to get into a rhythm. The Pack signal caller was 23-of-29 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown.
Sisson was just 8-of-19 passing for 86 yards and a score with a pick.
Running backs
Furman star Devin Wynn was held in check with nine carries for 27 yards and a long of just eight yards.
NC State had five running backs that combined to rush for 204 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.
Tight ends/fullbacks
The NC State duo of sixth-year senior Dylan Parham and redshirt freshman Christopher Toudle combined for three receptions for 16 yards and a score, but FCS All-American Ryan Miller held his own with two catches for 31 yards and a TD himself.
Special teams
Easy win for NC State here as Furman missed a field goal and NC State had a mistake-free evening.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook