Monday morning quarterbacking NC State 45, Furman 7

NC State Wolfpack football had no problems dismantling Furman Saturday evening, trouncing the Paladins 45-7. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today)

Key Moment Of The Game



This game was decided fairly early. NC State gave Furman that opportunity to potentially start off well when sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight fumbled on the game's fourth play at the NC State 49-yard line, but Furman, after getting an initial first down, stalled at the 31 and misfired on a 48-yard field goal attempt. It was all NC State after that. Furman did not get another first down in the half, and NC State punted just once while scoring on seven of its next eight possessions to build what was a 45-0 lead with 10:53 left in the third quarter.

Three Things That Worked For NC State Football



1. Handling business: The only way for Furman, who entered the contest ranked No. 25 in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, was going to make things interesting was if NC State sleepwalked through the game. That did not happen, and thus it was not a game. 2. Avoiding disaster: The worst likely outcome on Saturday would have been an injury or second half ejection due to targeting that would have forced a player to miss the first half of Saturday's game at Clemson. The latter nearly happened when sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas, arguably NC State's best defender thus far this season, was flagged for targeting on one of the first plays of the second half, but that was overturned on review. 3. Landing a commitment: It's hard to make a game like Furman a recruiting event, but NC State did offer a receiver that has intrigued the Pack ever since he put on a shining performance at its summer camp in June. Terrell Timmons from Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High made a verbal commitment to the Wolfpack Sunday evening.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football



1. Preserving the shutout: It would have been cool to have started the year with back-to-back shutouts at home. NC State blanked South Florida 45-0 in the opener Sept. 2. However, with 2:09 left to go in the third quarter and the reserves in on defense, Furman managed to reach the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown pass on third and nine. 2. Crushing the second half: The starters on both sides of the ball played the first series after halftime before giving way to the reserves. NC State finished the game with a 505-196 edge in total yards and 25-9 in first downs. At halftime though those numbers were 379-49 and 19-1. Most of those that played were on scout team during the week and can certainly be forgiven for not dominating like the primary starters and reserves did when they played. 3. Getting sacks: It is officially a trend now for NC State. The Pack had just one sack in the game, and now just two on the season. NC State certainly pressured Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson and hit him hard several times, but in terms of actually getting the opposing signal caller on the ground, it has been a struggle this year for NC State.

Position-By-Position Battles: NC State vs. Furman