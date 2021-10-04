Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27
NC State Wolfpack football had to work harder than it perhaps anticipated, but it prevailed 34-27 over Louisiana Tech in Raleigh Saturday evening.
It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:
Key Moment Of The Game
A rather dominant third quarter set up NC State with a chance to take full control of the game. It was leading 27-13 and, after forcing a Louisiana Tech punt, took over at its own 32-yard line with 2:05 left before the start of the fourth quarter.
The Pack's offense had scored touchdowns on its two previous possessions and looked poised to make three in a row. A 17-yard rush by junior running back Ricky Person Jr. gave NC State a first down at the Louisiana Tech 41. That's when the drive began to stall.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary took a shot deep to senior wideout Emeka Emezie, but Emezie could not haul in the contested pass. A short throw to redshirt junior Thayer Thomas netted three yards before Leary threw an incomplete pass to Person.
NC State lined up to go for it on fourth and seven from the 38 and drew an offside to shorten the yards needed for a first down to two. An ensuing handoff to Person, however, was well defended for just a one-yard gain.
Louisiana Tech took over at its own 32 with 14:01 left in the game, and successfully drove the field in just five plays to make it a game till the finish.
Three Things That Worked For NC State Football
1. Second half offense: If the second half version of the offense that totaled 237 total yards, including 130 on the ground, and averaged 7.0 yards per play, had shown up in the opening 20 minutes, NC State would have had a far more comfortable lead at halftime than 13-10.
2. First half defense: Against a talented offense, NC State bent some but it did not break a lot while holding Louisiana Tech to just 10 points in the first half. The Bulldogs were averaging 34.3 points per game entering Saturday, and at that point the Pack was on its way to holding them to a new season-low in scoring.
3. Special teams: NC State's punt unit was in top notch form, as redshirt sophomore Trenton Gill averaged 51.2 yards in his six punts with four boots longer than 50 yards.
Junior Christopher Dunn rebounded from a tough game against Clemson by making both of his kick attempts, and Thomas had a nice 25-yard punt return to set up a short field for what would be a Wolfpack touchdown.
Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football
1. First half offense: Louisiana Tech hung around this game in large part because the Wolfpack offense simply struggled in the first half against a Louisiana Tech defense on which it should have been moving the ball more effectively. The Pack had just 37 rushing yards and nine first downs in the first half, and went 1 of 6 on third downs.
2. Second half defense: The other reason Louisiana Tech hung around was the defense appeared to wear down, especially in the fourth quarter. It allowed 279 total yards after halftime, including 202 through the air. Louisiana Tech averaged 6.8 yards per play in the second half.
3. Putting the game away: Some of the credit belongs to Louisiana Tech for fighting back and showing strong resolve, but it seemed like NC State was either that aforementioned fourth down conversion or a defensive stop from putting Louisiana Tech away and leaving only the margin in doubt.
Instead, NC State had to defend to the final play.
Position-By-Position Battles: NC State vs. Louisiana Tech
NC State’s offensive line vs. Louisiana Techs defensive front
Statistically, NC State was a clear winner. It allowed just one sack and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. The Pack won the war in the trenches, but to be fair Louisiana Tech surprisingly took the early battles in the first half.
Louisiana Tech’s offensive line vs. NC State’s defensive front
This was an area where NC State probably expected better results.
It did get three sacks and held primary Louisiana Tech running back Marcus Williams to just 3.7 yards per carry. However, it struggled to contain quarterback Austin Kendall, who nearly had a 100-yard rushing day on runs excluding sacks.
NC State’s wide receivers vs. Louisiana Tech’s secondary
This was a win for NC State. The Pack made several highlight-reel catches, especially between senior Emeka Emezie and redshirt sophomore Devin Carter. Six different wide receivers caught a pass for NC State.
Louisiana Tech's wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary
For a defense that has already played Mississippi State and Clemson, the best receiving corps it faced this season may have been the Bulldogs', and Louisiana Tech won the battle here.
If you read the scouting report on the Bulldogs, you would have recalled that their skill talent was impressive. Tennessee transfer Bub Means (six catches for 95 yards and a score) looked like a SEC receiver, and all-conference wideout Smoke Harris (six catches for 39 yards) proved elusive after the catch.
Quarterbacks
Leary was effective. He completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 251 yards and two scores without a pick.
However, Kendall was a bit more effective. He threw for 341 yards and three scores and also finished with 71 rushing yards, a total that includes a net loss of 17 yards on sacks.
Running backs
The duo of Person and sophomore Zonovan "Bam" Knight were difference makers for NC State in the second half. They finished the game with a combined 28 carries for 175 yards and two scores.
Tight ends/fullbacks
Both redshirt freshman Christopher Toudle, redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix and sixth-year senior Dylan Parham combined for four catches for 32 yards and a score, but Louisiana Tech had an answer in Jacob Adams, who hauled in three receptions for 48 yards and a TD himself.
Special teams
This was a nice win for NC State, as noted above.
——
