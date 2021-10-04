Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27

NC State Wolfpack football had to work harder than it perhaps anticipated, but it prevailed 34-27 over Louisiana Tech in Raleigh Saturday evening. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary completed 22 of 36 passes for 251 yards and two scores. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Key Moment Of The Game

A rather dominant third quarter set up NC State with a chance to take full control of the game. It was leading 27-13 and, after forcing a Louisiana Tech punt, took over at its own 32-yard line with 2:05 left before the start of the fourth quarter. The Pack's offense had scored touchdowns on its two previous possessions and looked poised to make three in a row. A 17-yard rush by junior running back Ricky Person Jr. gave NC State a first down at the Louisiana Tech 41. That's when the drive began to stall. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary took a shot deep to senior wideout Emeka Emezie, but Emezie could not haul in the contested pass. A short throw to redshirt junior Thayer Thomas netted three yards before Leary threw an incomplete pass to Person. NC State lined up to go for it on fourth and seven from the 38 and drew an offside to shorten the yards needed for a first down to two. An ensuing handoff to Person, however, was well defended for just a one-yard gain. Louisiana Tech took over at its own 32 with 14:01 left in the game, and successfully drove the field in just five plays to make it a game till the finish.

Three Things That Worked For NC State Football

1. Second half offense: If the second half version of the offense that totaled 237 total yards, including 130 on the ground, and averaged 7.0 yards per play, had shown up in the opening 20 minutes, NC State would have had a far more comfortable lead at halftime than 13-10.

2. First half defense: Against a talented offense, NC State bent some but it did not break a lot while holding Louisiana Tech to just 10 points in the first half. The Bulldogs were averaging 34.3 points per game entering Saturday, and at that point the Pack was on its way to holding them to a new season-low in scoring. 3. Special teams: NC State's punt unit was in top notch form, as redshirt sophomore Trenton Gill averaged 51.2 yards in his six punts with four boots longer than 50 yards. Junior Christopher Dunn rebounded from a tough game against Clemson by making both of his kick attempts, and Thomas had a nice 25-yard punt return to set up a short field for what would be a Wolfpack touchdown.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football

1. First half offense: Louisiana Tech hung around this game in large part because the Wolfpack offense simply struggled in the first half against a Louisiana Tech defense on which it should have been moving the ball more effectively. The Pack had just 37 rushing yards and nine first downs in the first half, and went 1 of 6 on third downs. 2. Second half defense: The other reason Louisiana Tech hung around was the defense appeared to wear down, especially in the fourth quarter. It allowed 279 total yards after halftime, including 202 through the air. Louisiana Tech averaged 6.8 yards per play in the second half. 3. Putting the game away: Some of the credit belongs to Louisiana Tech for fighting back and showing strong resolve, but it seemed like NC State was either that aforementioned fourth down conversion or a defensive stop from putting Louisiana Tech away and leaving only the margin in doubt. Instead, NC State had to defend to the final play.

Position-By-Position Battles: NC State vs. Louisiana Tech