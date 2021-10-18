Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 33, Boston College 7

NC State Wolfpack football blitzed Boston College in the second half and pulled away for a 33-7 victory. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary threw for three touchdown passes it the win. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Key Moment Of The Game

The game turned on a pair of turnovers in the third quarter that NC State converted into touchdowns. The first was when Boston College redshirt senior punter Grant Carlson, a reliable four-year starter who has averaged over 40 yards per punt every year he's kicked for the Eagles, inexplicably dropped the football while setting up for a punt. Pack freshman safety Devan Boykin, who was in the right place at the right time, alertly picked up the loose ball and ran it 34 yards for a touchdown to put the Wolfpack up 17-7 with 12:03 left in the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, Boston College, redshirt senior quarterback Dennis Grosel started with a big 30-yard pass completion to redshirt junior tight end Joey Luchetti, but three plays later he was intercepted by NC State redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. NC State's offense took the field for the first time in the second half and drove confidently 61 yards in seven plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary to redshirt senior tight end Dylan Parham with 7:05 left in the quarter. Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged afterwards that the game was essentially over at that point.



Three Things That Worked For NC State Football

1. Second half defense: Boston College had negative-3 rushing yards in the second half after piling up 100 yards on the ground in the first half. Overall, the Eagles had 119 total yards coming out of halftime and was held to just 3.1 yards per play. After going 4 for 7 on third down conversions in the first half, BC was just 1 of 9 in the second, and the Eagles turned it over twice.

2. Special teams: One of the biggest differences in this game was the performances of the teams' respective special teams. Boston College had the disastrous punt and also missed a 32-yard field goal. Meanwhile, NC State impressively got off a 27-yard field with time ticking away and no timeouts at the end of the first half that broke a 7-7 tie. Junior punter Trenton Gill also pinned four of his six punts inside the 20, including his last one at the BC 2, setting up freshman linebacker Devon Betty's safety. 3. Receivers making big plays: Leary's final stat line will earn praise, but 119 of his 251 passing yards and two of his three scoring tosses were truthfully plays made more by the receivers. One was redshirt sophomore Devin Carter making a juggling catch behind the back of BC redshirt junior defensive back Elijah Jones for what would be a 40-yard score. The other was redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas' 79-yard catch-and-run in which Thomas went up and grabbed a football between two BC defenders, who fell off balance and opened up the field for Thomas to run the remaining 60 yards for the score.

Three Things That Didn’t Work For NC State Football

1. First half third down defense: NC State probably could have had a shutout had it gotten off the field effectively. On Boston College's opening drive, it converted a third and nine and then scored on third and goal from the NC State 8. The Eagles also got first downs on third and 15 and third and 11 on its second drive, and on the possession where it missed a field goal converted a third and seven. 2. Stopping the run in the first half: Head coach Dave Doeren credited Boston College with showing some new motions and formations on their running plays in the first half which were pulling a defender out of the box. That helped the Eagles rush for 100 yards on 16 carries, an average of 6.3 yards per rush. That was against a Pack defense that entered Saturday giving up 92.0 yards per game on the ground. 3. Running the football: Against a Boston College defense that was torched on the ground by Clemson, allowing 231 yards on the ground to the Tigers' anemic offense, NC State finished with 133 yards rushing and 3.8 yards per carry. That total was skewed by some effective late-game running with the reserves in by sophomore Jordan Houston, who ran eight times for 43 yards. The duo of junior Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore Zonovan Knight combined to rush 20 times for 79 yards.

