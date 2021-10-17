Boston College saw a difference in execution in NC State's win

“Now, is it 33-7 good? We’ll find that out … when we watch the tape.”

“They did a good job,” Hafley said of the Wolfpack. “They executed at a very high level. That’s a really good football team.

Turned out that would end up being the highlight of the evening for the second-year head coach, as his team was rolled by No. 22 NC State in the second half and fell 33-7 to the Wolfpack.

“When we ran out of the tunnel,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said, "that was one of the best atmospheres I’ve seen. Students were there, it was loud, and I appreciate that and I thank them.”

Throw in the fact that the university was honoring the class of 2021 that was robbed of much of their senior-year glory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was an electric atmosphere in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College football has not had many opportunities to host primetime games at Alumni Stadium.

It was a question that Boston College senior quarterback Dennis Grosel also asked.

For Hafley, the game turned when NC State grabbed two turnovers in the third quarter, turning a dropped punt into a scoop and score by freshman safety Devan Boykin and then using redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore’s interception as a spark for another touchdown drive.

“The 14 points, like that, we just couldn’t recover from,” Hafley said, snapping his fingers for added affect. “We were down at that point 24-7 and just felt like a little bit too much at the time.”

Grosel noted that sequence changed the entire complexion of the game.

“I thought we had one of the better game plans this week that we’ve had all year,” Grosel stated. “I was really confident in that. It showed in the first couple of drive in the first half. … It’s tough to keep your game plan going when you are down that amount, that quickly.”

Ultimately, Hafley saw two teams that executed at different level. While he praised NC State, he noted his squad “didn’t execute.”

“That’s me being honest,” Hafley said. “In the second half, we came out and we drop a punt. We turn the ball over, which, like I said, those are two turnovers that lead to points and we couldn’t recover from that.”

“I don’t feel like our players ever quit,” he added. “I’d be honest with you if I thought that they did.”

The loss drops Boston College to 0-2 in the ACC with its defeats coming to NC State and Clemson, two teams that are a combined 5-1 in the league (the Wolfpack is 2-0 and Clemson 3-1). That has the Eagles in a bit of a hole in its chase for an Atlantic Division title.

“I don’t think like that,” Hafley insisted. “It just, for me, it’s one game. It's always has been since we started.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t, and that’s just the truth. I don’t want to make anything bigger than that. We need to play better. We need to get better.”