No. 11 Miami defeated NC State 44-41 Friday night in Carter-Finley Stadium in a game with four ties and six lead changes.

The Hurricanes (6-1, 5-1 ACC) and the Wolfpack (4-3, 4-3 ACC) combined for 1,030 yards of total offense.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz, a former assistant at NC State from 2000-2005, admitted the Pack pushed his team to the brink in the first meeting between the two schools since 2016.

"What a game," Diaz said. "Credit to NC State, they gave us all that we could handle. I thought some of their execution, the way they called it, and the way they outfought us on the backend at times really presented us with a lot of problems.

"At halftime, we were on the ropes and the leadership of this team came into the locker room at halftime and calmed everybody down. We weren’t ourselves. With the penalties, we were just not giving ourselves the chance to win the game.

"Guys were starting to press in the second quarter. You could see the strain on their faces. We came into halftime. We regrouped. We knew it still wouldn’t be easy in the second half."