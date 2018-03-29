One college defensive line has not produced four draft picks in the same year since LSU did so in 2013.

That elite group, which included a top-6 pick, two third-rounders and a fifth-round choice, is about to have company.

NC State’s quartet of defensive ends Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street, and tackles Justin Jones and B.J. Hill are each going to hear their names called at some point during the three-day NFL Draft that runs April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, according to ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

“They’re all going to go,” he said in a conference call Thursday.

Chubb is the clear headliner as a group, a potential top-5 pick who some think could go as high as No. 2 to the New York Giants, after the club recently traded star defensive end Jason Pierre- Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his latest mock draft, which was released Thursday, Kiper projected the Giants to go with a quarterback and Chubb to be selected sixth by the Indianapolis Colts, who have traded down from the third overall selection. But the expert admitted that Chubb is the No. 2 player on his big board of the top prospects, meaning if it went down like he projected the Colts would be getting great value — and maybe the player they originally had their eye on — despite moving back for a trio of second-round picks.

“I think Chubb would be a really good pick for the Colts, they would’ve taken him at 3 — [instead] they picked up three starters by moving down and could still get the guy they wanted,” Kiper explained. “Even if he was gone, they could still get [offensive lineman] Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame, so the Colts right now made the best move you’ve seen in the draft in a long time.

"To still get one of the two or three players you were looking at, at 3, at 6 and get three potential starters [via the second-round picks] out of that whole deal was pretty amazing.”

The former Wolfpacker has been compared to last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, quite frequently, and there are even some who think the Cleveland Browns, owners of the No. 1 and 4 picks this season, could pair him with Chubb. Kiper noted that whether Chubb goes fourth to the Browns or sixth to the Colts, either team would be getting "a great player."

“I loved him all year,” Kiper said. “I had him highly rated from the get-go. When Dave Doeren came on with us on the radio, he said, ‘He sprints on the practice field every day, he’s a tone-setter for our defense.’

“He tested great, everybody said he’s got to run under 4.65, he did. So he fits everybody, every scheme that you want he would fit. … Every 5-10 years you get somebody like [2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon] Clowney and Garrett; that’s a rarity to see players like Clowney and Garrett come along. Chubb’s not that far behind, but he’s not in the Garrett/Clowney mold, in terms of having that elite grade and being that freakish guy. If that was the case he’d be a little higher up the board than he is, he’d be at No. 1.”

While it’s a forgone conclusion that Chubb will be the first Wolfpacker off the board, as well as the first former NCSU defensive linemen selected in the draft, Kiper has a clear No. 2 in the pecking order as well — the defensive tackle Hill, who he said could go in the early to middle parts of round two.

Kiper noted that his mock draft currently has the Washington Redskins taking Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea at No. 13 overall and the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne at No. 17. If those don’t come to fruition, though, he could see both looking long and hard at Hill with their second choices. The squads pick at No. 44 and No. 48 overall, respectively, in round two.

“Those are two teams right there if they don’t go defensive tackle early they could go in round two very easily for a defensive tackle with that kind of capability [of Hill],” he said.

Kiper is sure Street and Jones will also be selected during the event, he’s just not sure of the order. He called Street a third- or fourth-round pick, with Jones not far behind.

“I’d say Jones after that, right in that third-, fourth-, fifth-round area,” he said. “I think Hill comes off the board next [after Chubb], then Street with Jones kind of equal.”