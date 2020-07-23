In the heyday of former head coach Chuck Amato’s tenure at NC State Wolfpack football, he rode an infusion of Florida-based talent, with a side of Alabama players like quarterback Philip Rivers and receiver Jerricho Cotchery, to reach some of the highest peaks in program history.

The high school football talent in Florida is beyond loaded on an annual basis, and there’s only so much that Florida, Florida State and Miami can grab from that collection. As one former coach at NC State once noted, there are some games in south Florida where there may be as much talent on the field between the two teams as you might get in some entire states.

In doing an analysis for recently committed safety Rakeim Ashford, who will be the first native of the state of Mississippi to sign with NC State in the Rivals.com era that dates back to 2002, I did a rundown of where the recruits landed by Dave Doeren since he arrived in December of 2013 hailed from, including the current commits.

Unsurprisingly, Florida (30) was second most behind North Carolina (88). Coming in third was Georgia at 27. But when you look at it closer, perhaps Georgia ought to be ahead of Florida going forward.