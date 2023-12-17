Coley started against both Ohio State on Oct. 7 and vs. Illinois on Oct. 14. He started once in 2022 and played in 11 games, including getting four tackles against NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022.

Coley started three games at cornerback in 2021 and played 11 of 13 games. He had five tackles against Michigan on Nov. 20, 2021.

Coley had 36 tackles (30 solo) and three passes broken up the last three years at Maryland. He tallied nine tackles and two passes broken up in 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Coley was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 100 in Florida and No. 59 at safety in the class of 2021 coming out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian.

NC State offered Coley out of high school. He had 32 tackles, three interceptions, two passes broken up, three tackles for loss and two blocked field goals his senior year. Trinity Christian went 11-1 and reached the FHSAA 3A state title game.

Coley picked Maryland over LSU and Georgia Tech, among others.