Local standout Ricky Council IV hits portal

Council had previously entered the NBA Draft about two weeks ago to test the waters, but Thursday he also entered the NCAA portal and leave Wichita State.

Ricky Council IV didn’t have many colleges chasing him two years ago, but he likely will now.

Council was named the AAC sixth man of the year after averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The athletic 6-foot-6, 205-pounder shot 43.7 percent from the field and 30.6 percent on three-pointers.

Council finished his second-year freshman season strong with 19 points against Tulsa in the AAC tournament, and he had 20 points and seven rebounds vs. East Carolina in the regular season finale.

Council erupted for a season-high 31 points after going 16 of 20 at the free-throw line in a 84-79 win vs. Central Florida on Jan. 26. He scored at least 20 points in three contests.

The former Southern Durham (N.C.) High standout played with NC State power forward Greg Gantt on Team Felton traveling team. He followed in the footsteps of his older brothers Ricky Council II and Ricky Council III. Ricky Council II played at Providence and then transferred to Maryland-Baltimore Country. NC State coach Kevin Keatts recruited Ricky Council II while he was at North Carolina-Wilmington. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 81 career games between the two colleges.

Ricky Council IV could never break through with a high major offer his senior year, but eventually picked Wichita State on March 29, 2020. He had offers from Rice, Appalachian State, Elon, Hofstra, Maryland-Baltimore County, Georgia Southern, Siena, James Madison and Coastal Carolina.