FORT MILL, S.C. — One of the goals that Durham (N.C.) Jordan sophomore defensive tackle Noah Clark had after NC State offered him, was to make a return unofficial visit.

Mission accomplished, with the 6-foot 310-pound Clark attending the NC State spring game April 6. NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles had offered Clark on Jan. 26, shortly after he attended Junior Day on Jan. 20.