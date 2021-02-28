Below is updates from the action.

The Wolfpack is looking to win a third straight conference title, but Virginia Tech won the league's regular season.

The ACC Wrestling Championships get underway at 11 a.m. from historic Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

125 pounds — Redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho scored NC State's first bonus points of the ACC Championships with a 10-1 major decision over Duke's sixth-seeded Logan Agin. Camacho will face Virginia Tech's top-seeded Sam Latona, who defeated Camacho in a thrilling finish earlier in the season.

Camacho also clinches a spot into the NCAA Championships at 125 pounds.

141 pounds — NC State fifth-year senior Tariq Wilson wins 7-2 over Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews, an opponent who typically has given Wilson more competitive matches. With the win, Wilson will face one of his top rivals — UNC's Zach Sherman — in the finals. Like Camacho, Wilson also clinches a spot into the NCAA Championships.



149 pounds — NC State freshman Ed Scott nearly made a late rally on Virginia Tech second-seed Bryce Andonian but ultimately fell short 11-6 after giving up a late takedown at the end of the match.

Scott goes back to the consolation brackets.

157 pounds — NC State star fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay wasted no time dominating UNC's Josh McClure and quickly piled up the points on his way to a 21-6 tech fall, adding more bonus points to the Wolfpack's tally and giving the Pack a third finalist.

Hidlay remains undefeated in ACC play.

175 pounds — NC State fifth-year senior Daniel Bullard used his impressive defensive skills to fight off a couple of takedowns from Virginia Tech's Dakota Howard and advanced to the championship match with a 5-0 win.

Bullard will face UNC's Cole Lautt in the title bout.

184 pounds — Redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay picked up a scare from UNC's Devin Kane, but Hidlay had piled up the riding time to offset a third period takedown by Kane and pull out a 5-4 decision.

Hidlay will face Virginia Tech's top-seeded Hunter Bolen, who has had Hidlay's number with a series of close wins in their showdowns.

197 pounds — Fifth-year senior Nick Reenan fell to top-seeded Nick Bonaccorsi in the semis by a 7-1 decision, sending Bonaccorsi to the consolation bracket, where he will need to win twice to secure an automatic berth into the NCAA Championships.

Heavyweight — Junior Deonte Wilson survived a late takedown from UNC's Andrew Gunning to pull out a 3-2 win and advance to the finals. Wilson was able to get a couple of stall calls for a point and escape twice to pull out the win.