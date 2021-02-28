Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack wrestling at the ACC Championships
The ACC Wrestling Championships get underway at 11 a.m. from historic Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack is looking to win a third straight conference title, but Virginia Tech won the league's regular season.
A look at the brackets with a breakdown from NC State's perceptive can be found here.
Below is updates from the action.
Semifinals
125 pounds — Redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho scored NC State's first bonus points of the ACC Championships with a 10-1 major decision over Duke's sixth-seeded Logan Agin. Camacho will face Virginia Tech's top-seeded Sam Latona, who defeated Camacho in a thrilling finish earlier in the season.
Camacho also clinches a spot into the NCAA Championships at 125 pounds.
141 pounds — NC State fifth-year senior Tariq Wilson wins 7-2 over Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews, an opponent who typically has given Wilson more competitive matches. With the win, Wilson will face one of his top rivals — UNC's Zach Sherman — in the finals. Like Camacho, Wilson also clinches a spot into the NCAA Championships.
149 pounds — NC State freshman Ed Scott nearly made a late rally on Virginia Tech second-seed Bryce Andonian but ultimately fell short 11-6 after giving up a late takedown at the end of the match.
Scott goes back to the consolation brackets.
157 pounds — NC State star fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay wasted no time dominating UNC's Josh McClure and quickly piled up the points on his way to a 21-6 tech fall, adding more bonus points to the Wolfpack's tally and giving the Pack a third finalist.
Hidlay remains undefeated in ACC play.
175 pounds — NC State fifth-year senior Daniel Bullard used his impressive defensive skills to fight off a couple of takedowns from Virginia Tech's Dakota Howard and advanced to the championship match with a 5-0 win.
Bullard will face UNC's Cole Lautt in the title bout.
184 pounds — Redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay picked up a scare from UNC's Devin Kane, but Hidlay had piled up the riding time to offset a third period takedown by Kane and pull out a 5-4 decision.
Hidlay will face Virginia Tech's top-seeded Hunter Bolen, who has had Hidlay's number with a series of close wins in their showdowns.
197 pounds — Fifth-year senior Nick Reenan fell to top-seeded Nick Bonaccorsi in the semis by a 7-1 decision, sending Bonaccorsi to the consolation bracket, where he will need to win twice to secure an automatic berth into the NCAA Championships.
Heavyweight — Junior Deonte Wilson survived a late takedown from UNC's Andrew Gunning to pull out a 3-2 win and advance to the finals. Wilson was able to get a couple of stall calls for a point and escape twice to pull out the win.
First round
133 pounds — NC State's fifth-seeded redshirt sophomore Jarrett Trombley and Virginia's fourth-seeded Louie Hayes went without a takedown until less than a minute left in the third period, when Hayes was able to score two points on Trombley, who was unable to escape and fell 3-1.
149 pounds — Freshman Ed Scott for NC State, the third seed, gave up a takedown to Pittsburgh's Mick Burnett in the opening seconds of the match, but Scott quickly escaped. After getting an escape to start the second period and evening the match, Scott rode out Burnett in the third period for a 3-2 victory.
Scott moves onto the semifinals where he faces Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian, who defeated Scott by a 9-5 decision in the regular season.
165 pounds — NC State fifth-year senior Thomas Bullard gave up a takedown with a little over a minute left to UNC's Kennedy Monday, the difference in a 6-5 setback for the fifth-seeded Bullard.
197 pounds — Wolfpack fifth-year senior Nick Reenan scored an early takedown in his match with fifth-seeded Andy Smith of Virginia Tech, and then used his defense to have it hold up. Reenan prevailed 3-2 to move to the semifinals, where he will face top-seeded Nick Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh.