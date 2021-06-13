Live blog: NC State battles for trip to Omaha and College World Series
After staving off elimination with a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon over No. 1 Arkansas in game two of the Super Regional, NC State baseball will try to pull off one more upset and earn its third ever trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
To do so, the Pack will have to go through Arkansas ace Kevin Kopps, college baseball's best pitcher in 2021. Kopps, typically used in a variety of relief roles, will be starting in the do-or-die situation for both squads.
NC State is rolling with its traditional batting lineup, who was held hitless in two innings by Kopps Saturday. The Pack is also starting freshman pitcher Matt Willadsen, its typical Sunday starter during the regular season. Willadsen is 5-3 with a 4.97 earned run average.
First pitch is 6 p.m. and will be on ESPN2/U.
We'll have updates throughout the game on this blog.
Top of the second
A leadoff walk to sophomore catcher Luca Tresh was erased by a double-play off the bat of junior right fielder Devonte Brown. Sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik ended the inning with a swinging strikeout.
NC State 0, Arkansas 0
Bottom of the first
NC State freshman Matt Willadsen gets the start for NC State and begins the game with a swinging strikeout as part of a quick 1-2-3.
NC State 0, Arkansas 0
Top of the first
NC State is the visiting team in game three and bats first. Arkansas ace Kevin Kopps quickly went to work, striking out leadoff batter junior first baseman Austin Murr. Sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough though was able to work the count full before singling to right.
Junior left fielder Jonny Butler crushed a ball to the warning track in dead center for a loud second out. Junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum reached on an infield single to advance McDonough into scoring position at second. Freshman Jose Torres ended the inning however with a fielder's choice grounder to third.
Good news for NC State is Kopps threw 21 pitches to work through the inning.
NC State 0, Arkansas 0
——
