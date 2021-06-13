Live blog: NC State battles for trip to Omaha and College World Series

After staving off elimination with a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon over No. 1 Arkansas in game two of the Super Regional, NC State baseball will try to pull off one more upset and earn its third ever trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

To do so, the Pack will have to go through Arkansas ace Kevin Kopps, college baseball's best pitcher in 2021. Kopps, typically used in a variety of relief roles, will be starting in the do-or-die situation for both squads.

NC State is rolling with its traditional batting lineup, who was held hitless in two innings by Kopps Saturday. The Pack is also starting freshman pitcher Matt Willadsen, its typical Sunday starter during the regular season. Willadsen is 5-3 with a 4.97 earned run average.

First pitch is 6 p.m. and will be on ESPN2/U.