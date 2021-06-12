Live: Pack tries to avoid elimination in game two of Super Regional

After dropping a lopsided opener in the Super Regional at top-ranked Arkansas, NC State will try to avoid elimination and the end of its season with a 3 p.m. first pitch in Fayetteville, Ark. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be heard on WKNC 88.1 FM in the Raleigh area.

Baseball will try to keep its season alive. (NC State media relations)

The Wolfpacker will gave inning-by-inning updates from the game here.

Bottom of the eighth

NC State is unable to make any hard contact off Arkansas star pitcher Kevin Kopps. NC State 6, Arkansas 5

Top of the eighth

NC State closer Evan Justice rebounds from the seventh with a 1-2-3 eighth. NC State 6, Arkansas 5

Bottom of the seventh

Arkansas ace pitcher/reliever Kevin Kopps entered the game for the first time this series. He quickly retired the side in order with a strikeout. NC State 6, Arkansas 5

Top of the seventh

A one-out solo homer from first baseman Brady Slavens snapped NC State pitcher Sam Highfill's streak of 16 batters retired in a row. Highfill then surrendered a walk and was relieved by junior closer Evan Justice. After an infield pop-out, a single up the middle sent the tying run to the plate. A grounder to short Jose Torres turned into an unearned run when Torres' throw drew first baseman Aaron Murr off the bag. A single up the middle then made it a one-run game before Justice was able to get a strikeout to end the inning. NC State 6, Arkansas 5

Bottom of the sixth

Sophomore catcher Luca Tresh led off the inning with a single, followed by a walk to junior right fielder Devonte Brown. A perfect sacrifice bunt from sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik advanced the runners into scoring position. Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett scored Tresh on a RBI groundout. NC State 6, Arkansas 2

Top of the sixth

Arkansas brought All-SEC performer Christian Hamilton in for a pinch-hit. Hamilton, who has been battling strep throat, struck out swinging at the end of a lengthy battle, as Pack pitcher Sam Highfill worked a fourth straight 1-2-3 inning and has retired 15 in a row. NC State 5, Arkansas 2

Bottom of the fifth

Junior left fielder Jonny Butler reached on a one-out single and then stole second base, but he was left stranded there. NC State 5, Arkansas 2

Top of the fifth

Pitching with a lead for the first time today, freshman Sam Highfill worked a third straight 1-2-3 inning and has retired 12 in a row overall. NC State 5, Arkansas 2

Bottom of the fourth

A leadoff single from junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum was followed by a two-run homer from freshman shortstop Jose Torres to put the Pack up 3-2. Sophomore catcher Luca Tresh then went back-to-back, and two batters later sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik went deep. The three homers gave NC State a 5-2 edge. NC State 5, Arkansas 2

Top of the fourth

NC State's Sam Highfill has retired nine in a row after allowing the two-run homer in the second. Arkansas 2, NC State 1

Bottom of the third

NC State was able to get its first two runners aboard. After a sacrifice moved runners up 90-feet, Arkansas went into its bullpen. NC State sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough hit an RBI groundout to score sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik from third, but junior rightfielder Jonny Butler was frozen on a strikeout to end the inning. Arkansas 2, NC State 1

Top of the third

Sam Highfill has responded well since allowing the two-run homer, retiring five in a row including a 1-2-3 third. Arkansas 2, NC State 0

Bottom of the second

Designated hitter Terrell Tatum worked a leadoff walk and stole second, but rightfielder Devonte Brown struck out swinging on a full count pitch to end the inning.

Top of the second

After a leadoff walk, NC State pitcher Sam Highfill allowed a two-run homer to left from designated hitter Charlie Welch to give the Razorbacks the early advantage. Arkansas 2, NC State 0

Bottom of the first

NC State goes down in order to complete a scoreless first. NC State 0, Arkansas 0

Top of the first