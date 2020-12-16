 NC State Wolfpack football letter of intent No. 1: DB Sean Brown
Letter of intent No. 1: Safety Sean Brown

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

The first letter of intent comes from hard-hitting safety Sean Brown of Hough High near Charlotte, N.C.

Here is a full bio on Brown.

NC State Wolfpack football signee Sean Brown
Brown is the Wolfpack's first signee in 2021. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

Stats

Junior:Made 65 tackles, including 36 solo, five for loss and three sacks, in 13 games … Picked off one pass.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars.

• 247Sports: Three stars and No. 86 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 115 safety in the country and No. 72 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named all-conference as a junior.

• Also competed in track.

Recruitment

Was offered by NC State on April 3, 2020.

Also had Power Five offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and Wake Forest.

Verbally committed to NC State on Father’s Day, June 21.

Recruiter of Record

Receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald.

Quotable

“I get after it. I try not to let people out-do me or out-work me. They’re getting a hard worker.”— Brown.

Scouting Report

• Versatile defensive back who lined up all at several positions for Hough, but may project best as a safety in college.

• Effective blitzer in high school.

• Hard-hitter.

2021 Projection

The first key for Brown is to find his best fit in the defense. Although many believe he is a safety in college, Brown could also potentially be a nickel. The Pack has pretty good depth at both positions to allow Brown to find his comfort level.

Highlights

——

{{ article.author_name }}