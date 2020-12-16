The first letter of intent comes from hard-hitting safety Sean Brown of Hough High near Charlotte, N.C. Here is a full bio on Brown.

Brown is the Wolfpack's first signee in 2021. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

Stats

• Junior:Made 65 tackles, including 36 solo, five for loss and three sacks, in 13 games … Picked off one pass.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247Sports: Three stars and No. 86 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 115 safety in the country and No. 72 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named all-conference as a junior. • Also competed in track.

Recruitment

• Was offered by NC State on April 3, 2020. • Also had Power Five offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and Wake Forest. • Verbally committed to NC State on Father’s Day, June 21.

Recruiter of Record

Receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald.

Quotable

“I get after it. I try not to let people out-do me or out-work me. They’re getting a hard worker.”— Brown.

Scouting Report

• Versatile defensive back who lined up all at several positions for Hough, but may project best as a safety in college. • Effective blitzer in high school. • Hard-hitter.

2021 Projection

The first key for Brown is to find his best fit in the defense. Although many believe he is a safety in college, Brown could also potentially be a nickel. The Pack has pretty good depth at both positions to allow Brown to find his comfort level.

Highlights