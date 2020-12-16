Letter of intent No. 1: Safety Sean Brown
The first letter of intent comes from hard-hitting safety Sean Brown of Hough High near Charlotte, N.C.
Here is a full bio on Brown.
Measurable
• Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
Stats
• Junior:Made 65 tackles, including 36 solo, five for loss and three sacks, in 13 games … Picked off one pass.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Two stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars and No. 86 player in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 115 safety in the country and No. 72 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Named all-conference as a junior.
• Also competed in track.
Recruitment
• Was offered by NC State on April 3, 2020.
• Also had Power Five offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and Wake Forest.
• Verbally committed to NC State on Father’s Day, June 21.
Recruiter of Record
Receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald.
Quotable
“I get after it. I try not to let people out-do me or out-work me. They’re getting a hard worker.”— Brown.
Scouting Report
• Versatile defensive back who lined up all at several positions for Hough, but may project best as a safety in college.
• Effective blitzer in high school.
• Hard-hitter.
2021 Projection
The first key for Brown is to find his best fit in the defense. Although many believe he is a safety in college, Brown could also potentially be a nickel. The Pack has pretty good depth at both positions to allow Brown to find his comfort level.
Highlights
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook