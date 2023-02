CHARLOTTE — Sir Mohammed and Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park have had to adjust playing with a bull’s eye this season.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Mohammed is ranked No. 54 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2024. Myers Park is expected to contend for the NCHSAA 4A state title, thanks to Mohammed, sophomore power forward Sadiq White, junior point guard Bishop Boswell and unsigned senior power forward Elijah Strong.