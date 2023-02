When you can average 48 yards a punt, colleges will find you.

Mediapolis (Iowa) High junior punter Drew Miller unofficially visited NC State on Nov. 11-12, when the Wolfpack hosted Boston College, and was quickly offered following the trip. He plans to make a return unofficial visit March 24 to further explore the NCSU program. NC State, Iowa State and Air Force have offered Miller, who is nearly the Illinois border, a little over an hour south of Iowa City.

The NFL success of former NC State punters A.J. Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) and Trenton Gill (Chicago Bears) has definitely caught the eye of Miller. Kicker Christopher Dunn winning the Lou Groza Award also helps special teams coordinator and running backs coach Todd Goebbel.