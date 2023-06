Rising junior athlete Justin Rowe is making his dreams come true after growing up in Ottawa, Canada.

Rowe caught the football bug early in a hockey-mad region, and found a way to get connected with The Asheville School coach Shawn Bryson in Asheville, N.C. Rowe made the move and has blown up in football recruiting, with 14 scholarship offers, including one from NC State on Wednesday.

Rowe, whose parents grew up in Jamaica, arrived at The Asheville School last August.