Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek High junior defensive end Derry Norris is starting to lock in official visits.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pounder had pondered the second weekend of June for NC State, but is now settled in for June 14-16. He will go to Georgia Tech on May 31-June and Purdue on June 21-23. Cincinnati will also receive an official visit.

Norris is just as impressive in the classroom as he is on the field and wants to major in engineering.