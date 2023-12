East Mississippi Community College sophomore cornerback Tyrane Stewart is ready to see NC State this weekend.

Stewart had 58 tackles (41 solo) and two interceptions this season for the 10-2 Lions, who are playing Iowa Western C.C. for the national title next Wednesday in Little Rock, Ark. The game will be on ESPNU.

Before Stewart plays for the title, he’s going to squeeze in a official visit to NC State this weekend.