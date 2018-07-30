GREENSBORO — Shelby (N.C.) High senior linebacker Jaylon Scott has had a nice view of the formation of NC State’s recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Scott verbally committed to the Wolfpack on May 16, become the fourth member of the class of 2019. He’s watched 16 new members become his future teammate, including fellow linebacker recruit Drake Thomas of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage.