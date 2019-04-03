Intrigue swirls around Kay Yow Spring Game
2019 Kay Yow Spring Game
When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium
Weather: High of 74 degrees, low of 55 and cloudy.
Price: Free, but donations will be taken at all open gates for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The gates open at 12 p.m.
Three themes to watch — offense:
1. All eyes will be on quarterbacks Matthew McKay, Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary, the three main contenders for the starting job.
McKay, a redshirt sophomore, is the lone NCSU quarterback to have played in a game last year — playing 39 snaps in six contests — but all three candidates have impressive prep credentials. McKay was young for his grade, and after redshirting and maturing, he’s a sturdy 6-4 and 210-pounds. He brings a mobile dimension to the offense and has the most experience with the playbook.
Leary, a redshirt freshman, ran the scout team last year after entering college as a Rivals.com four-star prospect with glittering prep credentials at Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek. The righty threw for 9,672 career passing yards and 117 touchdowns in high school. Hockman, a left-handed redshirt sophomore, originally verbally committed to Georgia, but signed with Florida State. He left the Seminoles program after redshirting in 2017. He threw for 203 yards and a touchdown in the 2018 FSU spring game.
2. The spring game can be hit or miss on rushing the football, and NC State will be trying out possibly a new left tackle (fifth-year senior Tyrone Riley) and center (redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson) at times. It still will be fun to see if early enrollee freshman running back Zonovan Knight, who goes by “Bam,” can create some open-field magic.
The 6-0, 188-pounder has home run speed and finished his senior year at Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash with 2,054 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He averaged an astonishing 16.6 yards per carry. Knight’s ability to find a seam and turn on the jets could get unleashed at any moment Saturday.
3. Breaking in a quarterback would have been a ton easier if junior wide receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers came back. However, with the 1,000-yards duo off to the NFL a year early, some new receivers have to fill the void. Junior wide receiver Emeka Emezie has been a textbook example of a player who could keep getting better year-after-year.
Emezie jumped from 13 catches and 163 yards and a touchdown his freshman year to 53 catches for 616 yards and five scores last year. He could flirt with reaching 1,000 yards in 2019. Emezie has a chance to fill the role of Harmon, but he’ll need help from redshirt sophomore slot receiver Thayer Thomas and redshirt junior C.J. Riley.
Three themes to watch — defense:
1. The Wolfpack broke in numerous new names on defense last year, but now have a veteran group that hopes to improve upon allowing 24.9 points allowed per game in 2018.
NCSU head coach Dave Doeren said linebacker, safety and nickel were three of his four deepest position groups on the team this spring. Safety has returning starter fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead back, and fellow senior Tim Kidd-Glass is a former starter. NC State had sophomore Tanner Ingle and fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin split the nickel starts last year, and Ingle has now been moved to safety.
Morehead is the leader of the secondary and a three-year starter. He was second on the team last year with 81 tackles, had a team-best three interceptions and broke up four passes. The next step for Morehead is to become an All-ACC caliber player.
2. NC State needs a pass rusher (or two) on the edge, and while the spring game is not really an ideal setting to judge sacks due to the quarterbacks not getting hit, it can still show who has a burst. Redshirt sophomore defensive ends Xavier Lyas and Ibrahim Kante could take center stage Saturday, along with redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Boletepeli.
Kante played the most last year and earned a start, tallying 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. The rangy 6-4, 235-pound Lyas flashed an impressive burst in getting 2.5 sacks — two against Florida State — in his six games played.
3. NC State cornerbacks senior Nick McCloud and junior Chris Ingram both return as starters, but this could be the season where the Wolfpack could have four players that are good enough to start. Sophomore Teshaun Smith acquitted himself quite well in starting two games and playing on defense in the final eight contests, and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer returns after having season-ending surgery.
The 6-3, 180-pound Smith brings great size and had 11 tackles and an interception last season, the pick coming against North Carolina. Rivals.com had the 5-11, 175-pound Palmer as the No. 54 cornerback in the country in the class of 2018 coming out of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer. If both Smith and Palmer emerge, that could give the Wolfpack defense some flexibility in playing dime coverages.
Three players to watch — offense
Devin Carter, redshirt freshman, wide receiver: Spring games are built for young players to showcase what they can do and Carter could be a perfect example Saturday. The 6-4, 209-pounder brings tremendous size to the position, and he’ll be in contention for a key role in the offense with Harmon, Meyers and Stephen Louis gone.
Carter played in four games last year, catching one pass for 11 yards, but the Wolfpack wanted to make sure he preserved his redshirt season. Carter put up impressive numbers in high school at Clayton (N.C.) High. He caught 55 passes for 1,073 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior year, finishing as a Rivals.com three-star prospect and earning a spot in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Grant Gibson, redshirt sophomore, center: Gibson was a Rivals.com four-star prospect at defensive tackle, but he only lasted on that side of the ball for a little over a year at NC State. The 6-1, 300-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek made the move to offensive line two games into the 2018 season. He has a chance to start at center this fall, which would allow redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe to play left guard.
Gibson logged 37 plays last year — 11 of which came on defense — while playing in five games (four on offense). He did play center in high school for Mallard Creek and is a natural leader, winning three NCHSAA 4AA state titles.
Trent Pennix, redshirt freshman, running back: The 6-2, 225-pound Pennix was a local star at Raleigh Sanderson High. The Rivals.com three-star prospect will have the chance to become NCSU’s short-yardage pounder this season, with Reggie Gallaspy moving on. With sophomore Ricky Person out this spring with an injury, it’s Pennix’s time to shine.
Pennix played in four games but took advantage of the new redshirt rules. He rushed 22 times for 68 yards and caught five passes for 74 yards and a score. He caught a 56-yard reception from Thomas.
Three players to watch — defense/special teams
Tanner Ingle, sophomore, safety: The Orlando, Fla., native was thrown into the fire last year after Griffin was injured during fall camp. Ingle started the first seven games at nickel, and finished with 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and one pass broken up.
The 5-10, 186-pounder proved to be a big hitter, but teams picked on him in pass coverage. NC State elected to switch him to safety this spring, and fans will get to see how he has adjusted to his new position Saturday.
Alim McNeill, sophomore, defensive tackle: The 6-2, 299-pound McNeill is being counted upon to be a star for the Wolfpack this fall. McNeill, who played at Raleigh Sanderson High with Pennix, was able to start against Wake Forest and appeared in all 13 contests.
McNeill was credited with 24 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes broken up and one forced fumble, which occurred against East Carolina. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect played linebacker in high school, but he flashed the long-range potential where he could be a future NFL Draft prospect as a defensive tackle. He is working this spring at the nose tackle spot.
Mackenzie Morgan, redshirt sophomore, punter: Spring games can be hit or miss when it comes to special teams action, but Morgan’s ability to boom the ball will be under a microscope. The 6-2, 215-pounder is 24 years old and from Perth, Australia. Punters from Australia have become all the rage in college football.
Morgan has previous knee injuries on each leg after playing Australian Rules Football. He was planning to be a plumber at one point, but enrolled at Swinbourne University of Technology and had ProKick Australia tell the NC State coaches about him. He arrived in Aug. 2018, and redshirted last year.
Players who will not participate
Adam Boselli, tight end
Marquise Braxton, fullback
C.J. Clark, defensive tackle
Gabe Gonzalez, tackle
Ricky Person, running back
Damontay Rhem, running back
Payton Wilson, linebacker
——
