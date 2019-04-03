Price: Free, but donations will be taken at all open gates for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The gates open at 12 p.m.

Three themes to watch — offense:

1. All eyes will be on quarterbacks Matthew McKay, Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary, the three main contenders for the starting job.

McKay, a redshirt sophomore, is the lone NCSU quarterback to have played in a game last year — playing 39 snaps in six contests — but all three candidates have impressive prep credentials. McKay was young for his grade, and after redshirting and maturing, he’s a sturdy 6-4 and 210-pounds. He brings a mobile dimension to the offense and has the most experience with the playbook.

Leary, a redshirt freshman, ran the scout team last year after entering college as a Rivals.com four-star prospect with glittering prep credentials at Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek. The righty threw for 9,672 career passing yards and 117 touchdowns in high school. Hockman, a left-handed redshirt sophomore, originally verbally committed to Georgia, but signed with Florida State. He left the Seminoles program after redshirting in 2017. He threw for 203 yards and a touchdown in the 2018 FSU spring game.

2. The spring game can be hit or miss on rushing the football, and NC State will be trying out possibly a new left tackle (fifth-year senior Tyrone Riley) and center (redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson) at times. It still will be fun to see if early enrollee freshman running back Zonovan Knight, who goes by “Bam,” can create some open-field magic.

The 6-0, 188-pounder has home run speed and finished his senior year at Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash with 2,054 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He averaged an astonishing 16.6 yards per carry. Knight’s ability to find a seam and turn on the jets could get unleashed at any moment Saturday.

3. Breaking in a quarterback would have been a ton easier if junior wide receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers came back. However, with the 1,000-yards duo off to the NFL a year early, some new receivers have to fill the void. Junior wide receiver Emeka Emezie has been a textbook example of a player who could keep getting better year-after-year.

Emezie jumped from 13 catches and 163 yards and a touchdown his freshman year to 53 catches for 616 yards and five scores last year. He could flirt with reaching 1,000 yards in 2019. Emezie has a chance to fill the role of Harmon, but he’ll need help from redshirt sophomore slot receiver Thayer Thomas and redshirt junior C.J. Riley.

Three themes to watch — defense:

1. The Wolfpack broke in numerous new names on defense last year, but now have a veteran group that hopes to improve upon allowing 24.9 points allowed per game in 2018.

NCSU head coach Dave Doeren said linebacker, safety and nickel were three of his four deepest position groups on the team this spring. Safety has returning starter fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead back, and fellow senior Tim Kidd-Glass is a former starter. NC State had sophomore Tanner Ingle and fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin split the nickel starts last year, and Ingle has now been moved to safety.

Morehead is the leader of the secondary and a three-year starter. He was second on the team last year with 81 tackles, had a team-best three interceptions and broke up four passes. The next step for Morehead is to become an All-ACC caliber player.

2. NC State needs a pass rusher (or two) on the edge, and while the spring game is not really an ideal setting to judge sacks due to the quarterbacks not getting hit, it can still show who has a burst. Redshirt sophomore defensive ends Xavier Lyas and Ibrahim Kante could take center stage Saturday, along with redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Boletepeli.

Kante played the most last year and earned a start, tallying 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. The rangy 6-4, 235-pound Lyas flashed an impressive burst in getting 2.5 sacks — two against Florida State — in his six games played.

3. NC State cornerbacks senior Nick McCloud and junior Chris Ingram both return as starters, but this could be the season where the Wolfpack could have four players that are good enough to start. Sophomore Teshaun Smith acquitted himself quite well in starting two games and playing on defense in the final eight contests, and redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer returns after having season-ending surgery.

The 6-3, 180-pound Smith brings great size and had 11 tackles and an interception last season, the pick coming against North Carolina. Rivals.com had the 5-11, 175-pound Palmer as the No. 54 cornerback in the country in the class of 2018 coming out of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer. If both Smith and Palmer emerge, that could give the Wolfpack defense some flexibility in playing dime coverages.