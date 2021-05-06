There is a sense of excitement around the NC State football program entering the 2021 season. With most of its starters coming back from an 8-4 campaign in 2020 that included a program-record seven conference wins, it's not difficult to explain the optimism surrounding the Wolfpack. NC State will return 19 starters (nine on offense, 10 on defense) this fall. However, many other programs will have a lot of talent returning due to the NCAA's decision to not count the 2020 season toward an athlete's four years of college eligibility. So how does the Pack's returning production compare to the rest of the ACC? Using ESPN's returning production measurements for Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings, we do our best to answer:

Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight will be the ACC's top returning rusher in 2021. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

NC State's returning starters

Offense (9) Player (Number of starts in 2020) Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary (3)* Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. (12) Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie (10) Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Devin Carter (10) Redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas (10) Sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (12) Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson (12) Redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryson Speas (7) Redshirt freshman offensive guard Dylan McMahon (7) *Leary started in three of his four appearances in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury (fractured fibula) in October. NC State was 3-0 in games in which he started. Defense (10) Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph (8) Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins (7) Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore (12) Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson (10) Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas (10) Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams (10) Junior safety Tanner Ingle (7) Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris (12) Redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle (12) Sophomore corner Cecil Powell (5)

Overall Returning Production Rankings in the ACC (ESPN SP+)

Team, Percentage of 2020 production returning in 2021 (National Rank among FBS teams) 1. Miami, 91 percent (No. 3) 2. Georgia Tech, 83 percent (No. 13) 3. Wake Forest, 81 percent (No. 18) 4. Syracuse, 80 percent (No. 26) 5. North Carolina, 79 percent (No. 32) 6. NC State, 76 percent (No. 44) 7. Boston College, 75 percent (No. 47) 8. Pittsburgh, 73 percent (No. 50) 9. Florida State, 73 percent (No. 53) 10. Clemson, 69 percent (No. 65) 11. Virginia Tech, 68 percent (No. 72) 12. Virginia, 66 percent (No. 77) 13. Louisville, 61 percent (No. 93) 14. Duke, 56 percent (No. 104)

Offensive Returning Production Rankings in the ACC (ESPN SP+)

To best understand these rankings, it's important to be aware of the weighted metrics used to come up with the percentages of returning talent. Here are the criteria for offense: Returning QB passing yards: 29% Returning RB rushing yards: 5% Returning WR/TE receiving yards: 34% Returning OL snaps: 33% Team, Percentage of 2020 offensive production returning in 2021 (National Rank among FBS teams) 1. Miami, 95 percent (No. 1) 2. Wake Forest, 88 percent (No. 8) 3. Georgia Tech, 84 percent (No. 21) 4. Boston College, 84 percent (No. 22) 5. Florida State, 84 percent (No. 25) 6. Syracuse, 83 percent (No. 26) 7. Pittsburgh, 82 percent (No. 28) 8. North Carolina, 77 percent (No. 47) 9. Louisville, 73 percent (No. 61) 10. Virginia, 72 percent (No. 63) 11. Virginia Tech, 69 percent (No. 71) 12. NC State, 63 percent (No. 83) 13. Duke, 51 percent (No. 110) 14. Clemson, 46 percent (No. 118) Observations: • NC State ranks toward the bottom of the ACC in returning offensive talent according to ESPN's SP+ rating, but the numbers are a bit misleading in this situation. Yes, the Wolfpack lost key starters fifth-year senior offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe and fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline, who both signed undrafted free agent deals this week. But the drop-off in statistical returning production at the quarterback position is likely the reason the Pack trends toward the bottom of the ACC in this metric as opposed to somewhere in the middle. Ultimately, the returning offensive production numbers drag the Wolfpack's overall ranking down. • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary is considered a returning starter despite the fact that he only started three games in four appearances in 2020. But that was due to a season-ending injury suffered in October and a prolonged COVID-related quarantine prior to the opener. Leary was slated to be the starter in the offseason, but the injury and preseason quarantine opened the door for redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman to earn nine starts in ten appearances. Hockman accounted for 2,088 of NC State's 3,154 passing yards in 2020 (66.2 percent), which is an area the Pack lost a lot of points in terms of ESPN's SP+ returning production metric. Hockman transferred to Middle Tennessee State this offseason, but the Wolfpack will have its intended 2020 starter, Leary, back this fall. • NC State's strongest area of returning offensive production is the running back position, where it brings back everyone that netted at least one rushing yard in 2020. The Pack also returns every receiver that reeled in at least one reception in 2020 and brings back five offensive linemen that started at least five games last fall.

Defensive Returning Production Rankings in the ACC (ESPN SP+)