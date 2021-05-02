Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline and fifth-year senior offensive guard Joe Sculthorpe didn't hear their names called during the 2021 NFL Draft, but they did become Pack Pros over the weekend by signing deals as undrafted free agents.

Angeline, a 6-7, 250-pounder, signed with the Arizona Cardinals according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sculthorpe, who measured in at 6-2, 295 pounds at his Pro Day, signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta hired former NC State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who coached Sculthorpe in Raleigh from 2016-18, earlier this year to coach its offensive line.