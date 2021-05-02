 Two Pack Pros sign as undrafted free agents
Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline and fifth-year senior offensive guard Joe Sculthorpe didn't hear their names called during the 2021 NFL Draft, but they did become Pack Pros over the weekend by signing deals as undrafted free agents.

Angeline, a 6-7, 250-pounder, signed with the Arizona Cardinals according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sculthorpe, who measured in at 6-2, 295 pounds at his Pro Day, signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta hired former NC State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who coached Sculthorpe in Raleigh from 2016-18, earlier this year to coach its offensive line.

NC State Wolfpack football Cary Angeline
Tight end Cary Angeline tied for the most touchdown catches on NC State in 2020 (6). (ACC media)

Angeline, who played three seasons in Raleigh after transferring from USC as a sophomore, was the Pack's primary pass-catching tight end as well as one of its most lethal targets in the red zone. He caught 27 passes last season for 412 yards in 2020, tying a team-high of six receiving touchdowns.

Sculthorpe started in every contest for the Wolfpack in 2020, finishing his five-year collegiate career with 36 starts in 49 appearances.

