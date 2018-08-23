Guessing the NC State football two-deep: Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With the depth chart coming out Monday, presumably, The Wolfpacker is taking a guess of what that two-deep may look like when released. Earlier Thursday, we unveiled our projections for the offensive side of the ball.
Here is what we think the defensive depth chart could look like. A reminder we only went two deep when there are several positions that are likely to have three or more names on it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news