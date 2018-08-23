Gameweek starts next Monday, and that’s when head coach Dave Doeren will begin his weekly press conferences. It is also when the media picks up its game notes, and within that packet it the depth chart. Thus this Monday, NC State fans will get a glimpse of what the two deep looks like.

We are going to take a stab at what the depth chart may look like Monday with the full caveat that this is not official by any stretch of the imagination. We also only go two deep when there are positions that will go deeper. For instance we would not be surprised to see three or four names listed at running back.

Here is what we think the offensive depth chart could look like.