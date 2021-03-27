NC State faces Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Wolfpack, the No. 1 seed of the Mercado Region, defeated eighth-seeded South Florida 79-67 Tuesday in the Round of 32. Indiana, the No. 4 seed, defeated 12th-seeded Belmont 70-48 in the second round.

A win Saturday would advance NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in program history. The Wolfpack's lone Elite Eight appearance was in 1998, and it ultimately advanced to the Final Four.

Here is The Wolfpacker's game prediction for the Sweet Sixteen: