Game blog: Marshall 24, NC State 21
NC State is aiming for its fourth win of the season and will have sophomore quarterback MJ Morris under center against Marshall on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Thundering Herd are 4-0 going into the game and have a veteran group, while the Wolfpack are 3-2. The game will be on the CW Network.
Halftime statistics (3:57 p.m.)
Marshall is aggressive at end of half (3:50 p.m.)
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher scrambled for a four-yard touchdown run upon review. Marshall leads NC State 24-21 with 31 seconds left in the first half.
Marshall tacks on field goal (3:37 p.m.)
Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff makes the 43-yard field goal, and NC State leads 21-17 with 2:34 left in the second quarter.
NC State converts points after turnover (3:18 p.m.)
NC State turns Davin Vann's forced fumble and Payton Wilson's recovery into a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Trent Pennix to take a 21-14 lead with 9:45 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (2:59 p.m.)
Delbert Mimms ties game up (3:08 p.m.)
NC State redshirt junior Delbert Mimms takes advantage of quality blocking to run up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:43 left in the second quarter.
Marshall gets pick six (2:49 p.m.)
Marshall nickel Josh Moten jumps NC State quarterback MJ Morris' the swing pass and goes 27 yards for the touchdown. Marshall leads 14-7 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
NC State answers with touchdown (2:29 p.m.)
Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris finds freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion open over the middle for an easy 17-yard touchdown pass. NC State tied Marshall 7-7 with 8:20 left in the first quarter.
Marshall strikes first (2:18 p.m.)
Marshall turns NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris' interception into seven points, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher keeping it on a read option for a 7-yard touchdown run. Marshall leads NC State 7-0 with 11:14 left in the first quarter.
