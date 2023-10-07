NC State is aiming for its fourth win of the season and will have sophomore quarterback MJ Morris under center against Marshall on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 going into the game and have a veteran group, while the Wolfpack are 3-2. The game will be on the CW Network.

Pregame shot 30 minutes before kickoff of Marshall at NC State on Saturday. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Halftime statistics (3:57 p.m.)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIHdpdGggTWFyc2hhbGwgbGVhZGlu ZyBOQyBTdGF0ZSAyNC0yMTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZCS0Rh N1d0Z1oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WQktEYTdXdGdaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRoZVdvbGZwYWNrQ2VudHJhbCAoQE5DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMv MTcxMDc0NjAzNjM1OTM2NDk1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Marshall is aggressive at end of half (3:50 p.m.)

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher scrambled for a four-yard touchdown run upon review. Marshall leads NC State 24-21 with 31 seconds left in the first half.

Marshall tacks on field goal (3:37 p.m.)

Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff makes the 43-yard field goal, and NC State leads 21-17 with 2:34 left in the second quarter.

NC State converts points after turnover (3:18 p.m.)

NC State turns Davin Vann's forced fumble and Payton Wilson's recovery into a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Trent Pennix to take a 21-14 lead with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (2:59 p.m.)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0aXN0aWNzIGFmdGVyIG9uZSBxdWFydGVyIGZvciBNYXJzaGFs bCBhdCBOQyBTdGF0ZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Q2SXNuWDF0 cXUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ENklzblgxdHF1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFRoZVdvbGZwYWNrQ2VudHJhbCAoQE5DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcx MDczMTU1MjI4NjgwNjQ3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Delbert Mimms ties game up (3:08 p.m.)

NC State redshirt junior Delbert Mimms takes advantage of quality blocking to run up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:43 left in the second quarter.

Marshall gets pick six (2:49 p.m.)

Marshall nickel Josh Moten jumps NC State quarterback MJ Morris' the swing pass and goes 27 yards for the touchdown. Marshall leads 14-7 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

NC State answers with touchdown (2:29 p.m.)

Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris finds freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion open over the middle for an easy 17-yard touchdown pass. NC State tied Marshall 7-7 with 8:20 left in the first quarter.

Marshall strikes first (2:18 p.m.)

Marshall turns NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris' interception into seven points, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher keeping it on a read option for a 7-yard touchdown run. Marshall leads NC State 7-0 with 11:14 left in the first quarter.