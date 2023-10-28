Advertisement
Game blog: NC State 10, Clemson 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State and Clemson enter Saturday's game at both 4-3 overall, and coming off of losses.

Duke topped NC State two weeks ago, and Miami (Fla.) defeated Clemson in double overtime last Saturday night.

The game, which is on the CW Network, will provide some momentum to the winner going into the last four games of the season in November.

NC State will be without injured senior tight end Trent Pennix and reserve redshirt junior running back Demarcus Jones.

Pregame warmups of Clemson at NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Pregame warmups of Clemson at NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Halftime statistics (3:27 p.m.)

Clemson gets on the board (3:07 p.m.)

Junior running back Phil Mafah runs it in for a one-yard touchdown, and NC State's lead is now 10-7 with 8:24 left in the second quarter. Mafah filled in for injured Will Shipley.

Wolfpack tack on FG (2:54 p.m.)

NC State bypasses going for it on fourth and two, and senior kicker Brayden Narveson makes a 41-yard field goal. NC State leads 10-0 with 12:11 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (2:44 p.m.)

NC State strikes first (2:24 p.m.)

NC State freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is wide open for the 9-yard touchdown. NC State leads 7-0 with 7:18 left in the first quarter. Concepcion set up the touchdown with a 50-yard run out of the backfield. Safety Devan Boykin got the drive started with a nice interception.

Pregame

