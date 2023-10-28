NC State and Clemson enter Saturday's game at both 4-3 overall, and coming off of losses.

Duke topped NC State two weeks ago, and Miami (Fla.) defeated Clemson in double overtime last Saturday night.

The game, which is on the CW Network, will provide some momentum to the winner going into the last four games of the season in November.

NC State will be without injured senior tight end Trent Pennix and reserve redshirt junior running back Demarcus Jones.