TheWolfpacker - Gaggle of ACC teams vying for MJ Rice

MONTVERDE, Fla. -- The No. 27 player in the class of 2022, MJ Rice has long been on the radars of major college programs. The Oak Hill High School standout has a handful of offers and is particularly high on a number of ACC schools. Below, Rice discusses where his recruitment stands.





ON HIS RECRUITMENT

“The main schools, for me, remain NC State. Then Interest from Duke, Pitt, Losuivlle, Florida and Providence are in there. Then there are a few others, too.”





ON NC STATE

“They have been with me since seventh grade and that means a lot to me. They have always been on me or asking about me. They are always inviting me to the games and want me to come check out practices. They have had a big impact on me. They are definitely one of the top schools.”





ON DUKE

“It speaks for itself. They’re one of the top programs in the country. They’re a family -- Nolan Smith, James Scheyer, Coach [Mike Krzyzewski]. All those guys welcome me. They treat me like family there.”





ON PITTSBURGH

“Pitt, just like Duke, is about family. They are all about loyalty. Pitt has been with me from the jump. That’s all I can ask for. They show loyalty to me, so I show loyalty to them. They are always checking up on me.”





ON LOUISVILLE

“Really, it’s the same thing for every school I like. Louisville has made it feel like family for me too. There is much else to say.”





ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

“I’m a transition guy. I like to get out and run. That’s what I look at. I want to look for a school that has my kind of playing style. I want to get out and run. I’m a fast player. I can shoot it. I’m a fast--paced guy.”



