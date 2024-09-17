Freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey has right attitude for challenge

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey enters Saturday’s game at Clemson with a blank slate and positive outlook.

Bailey is excited about the opportunity, with senior quarterback Grayson McCall day-to-day after exiting in the second quarter against Louisiana Tech last Saturday. Bailey entered the contest with 2:41 left in the second quarter, trailing 7-6 against the Bulldogs. The Louisiana Tech lead eventually grew to 17-6 by halftime, but Bailey never appeared rattled. Part of that is that Bailey appears to have an easy going nature.