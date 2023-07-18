Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High senior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor announced that he will choose his future college at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at his high school. Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Statistics

Junior year: He had 77 carries for 1,054 yards and 17 touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 725 yards and five scores. He added 18 tackles and three interceptions (including a pick six) on defense. He had two kick returns for 186 yards and two scores, and two punt returns for 96 yards. Sophomore year: He had 42 catches for 936 yards and seven scores, and rushed 68 times for 655 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Freshman year: He rushed 60 times for 438 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught 36 passes for 851 yards and 12 scores in seven games played.

Recruitment

Paylor has focused on South Carolina, NC State and North Carolina for months, with the perception that the Gamecocks are the leader. He also earned offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee among others. Paylor officially visited UNC on June 2-4 and Maryland on June 9-11, NC State on June 16-18 and South Carolina on June 23-25. By announcing Aug. 5, he'll know the decision of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley senior wide receiver Alex Taylor, who is picking July 29.

Offer date

