Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High senior four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor knows he can be the Pied Piper.

The question remains for what college. Paylor officially visited NC State on Friday-through-Sunday, and he talked to many of the commits and Wolfpack targets to get a sense of what the future could hold in Raleigh.

Paylor had previously officially visited North Carolina and Maryland, and heads to South Carolina this weekend. He’s pondering squeezing in a fifth official visit, but also knows the clock is starting to tick on his recruitment.