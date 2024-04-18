NC State tried to recruit Styles in the class of 2021 and came close, but he picked North Carolina. After two non-descript sesaons with the Tar Heels, he entered the transfer portal. NC State and Georgetown battled it out around this time last year, but he picked the Hoyas.

The third time is the charm for NC State in recruiting forward Dontrez Styles of Kinston, N.C.

Styles was able to start and play heavy minutes for the first time since playing for Kinston High. Styles averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and he shot 43.0 percent from the field, 36.8 percent on three-pointers and 77.6 percent at the free-throw line this season. Georgetown went 9-23 overall and 2-18 in the Big East under first-year coach Ed Cooley, and Styles once again entered the transfer portal.

Styles scored at least 20 points in five games this season, and had two double-doubles. Styles scored a season-high 26 points, plus eight rebounds and three three-pointers in a 83-72 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 18. Styles scored a Big East-best 23 points and three three-pointers in a 89-64 win over Connecticut on Feb. 10.

Styles’ season was filled with highs and lows, but his best stretch was scoring 70 points and grabbing 24 rebounds in a three-game stretch Nov. 18-25. His toughest stretch was going 8 of 31 from the field for 28 points in a three-game stint Feb. 13-21.

The 6-foot-6, 213-pounder was ranked No. 66 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. One of his first offers in high school came from then Ole Miss assistant coach Levi Watkins, who joined the Wolfpack staff two years ago.

The evaluation process with Styles began his sophomore year, and he landed a Wolfpack offer in July 2019.

Styles played in 30 games his freshman year, accumulating 59 points and 43 rebounds on the Tar Heels NCAA runner-up squad. His sophomore year went in reverse, and he had 21 points and 14 boards in 15 games.

Styles joins Louisville rising senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield in NC State transfer class. The Wolfpack have two scholarships availabe.