Five under-the-radar players to watch for NC State in spring game revisited
Before the NC State spring game on April 10, we went over five "under-the-radar" players to watch.
They were players whom might be most interesting for the diehards to see with their development and potential to have higher profiles on the team.
Here are the five such players we suggested were worth watching, and how they performed.
Freshman quarterback Ben Finley
We noted how it's well-established that redshirt sophomore Devin Leary is the starting quarterback for NC State. But Finley was so intriguing to watch because fans would want to see how the backup, often times the most popular player on the team, might look.
Finley had a big scare when he came up limping on his first drive of the scrimmage. The initial presumption was that Finley would not return, but that proved false. Although less than 100 percent, Finley toughed it out and played much of the first half. He finished completing 10 of 20 passes for 160 yards and ran for a touchdown.
At this point, Finley appears clearly ahead of early enrollee Aaron McLaughlin for Leary's backup job. McLaughlin, still learning the offense, completed 1 of 5 passes for 2 yards in the scrimmage, but he did have a 30-yard scramble on the game's last play.
