Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 10:19:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Offensive line coach

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

NC State will have four new assistant coaches on its football staff when it opens spring practices. Earlier we looked at the change at offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Now we examine the new offensive line coach.

Gone:

U3aa3howcxy0rlprwlai
Dwayne Ledford left NC State to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville.
Ken Martin
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}