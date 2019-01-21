Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Offensive coordinator/QB coach
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State will have four new assistant coaches on its football staff when it opens spring practices. Here's the first look at how those changes grade out.
Gone:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news