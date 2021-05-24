Multiple NC State players listed in Mel Kiper's 2022 positional rankings

Sophomore offensive lineman Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu was ranked No. 23 overall and No. 1 among offensive guards in the 2022 draft class according to Kiper.

Three Wolfpack players earned top 10 rankings for their respective position groups, and one earned a spot in Kiper's overall top 25.

"Ekwonu started 19 games at tackle and guard over the past two seasons, and he's expected to play left tackle in 2021," Kiper said. "I see his NFL future at guard, though. Ekwonu is a dominant run-blocker and should excel inside at the next level.

"He allowed far too many sacks last season -- eight, according to tracking from ESPN Stats & Information -- and I want to see him improve in his pass sets in 2021."

Ekwonu earned the second-highest run-blocking grade in the ACC in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The only player from the league with a better run-blocking grade last season was Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-4, 320-pounder started the first four games of the 2020 season at left guard before transitioning to left tackle, where he played the remainder of his snaps for the campaign, ahead of game five against Duke. Despite being NC State's overall highest-graded lineman last fall, Ekwonu had just the fourth-highest pass protection grade among Wolfpack linemen according to PFF.

Kiper also ranked redshirt junior center Grant Gibson No. 4 among centers and redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson No. 5 among interior linebackers in his 2022 positional rankings.

Gibson has been an every-game starter at center for the Pack over the past two seasons. After the 2020 season, he was ranked the No. 9 center in college football by PFF, which also considers Gibson the No. 3 returning interior offensive lineman in college football this fall.

The 6-1, 305-pounder was a team captain last year and earned the team's Mike Hardy Award for winning attitude and the Bob Warren Award for integrity and sportsmanship.

Wilson led the ACC with 108 tackles in 2020, becoming the first Wolfpack player to do so since 2000. Along with his league-leading 10.8 tackles per game, Wilson produced a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a team-high two interceptions.

The 6-4, 235-pounder earned first-team All-ACC honors from the league's official vote and the Associated Press (AP). He was also named the ACC linebacker of the week three times in 10 starts.