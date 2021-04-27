According to a report from the Raleigh News & Observer, a $700,000 project is expected to be approved Wednesday for enhancements to Carter-Finley Stadium.

The News & Observer noted that the money was coming from NC State's portion of the naming rights deal with PNC Bank for PNC Arena, home of the Wolfpack's basketball and Carolina Hurricanes hockey games as well as concerts and other entertainment events.

That money is allowed for upgrades to the arena and its surrounding areas, including Carter-Finley Stadium, adjacent to the coliseum.