 North Carolina to lift mass gathering restrictions by June
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 14:49:32 -0500') }} football Edit

North Carolina to lift mass gathering restrictions by June

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state hopes to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

That would open the door to allow for full capacity at sporting events.

The college football season begins in early September, and NC State will open with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb3VsZCBzZWVtIHRvIG1lYW4gZnVsbCBjcm93ZHMgZm9yIGNvbGxl Z2UgZm9vdGJhbGwgdGhpcyBmYWxsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v cXJQVXBSTHQwMiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FyUFVwUkx0MDI8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgVGhlIFdvbGZwYWNrZXIgKEBUaGVXb2xmcGFja2VyKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVdvbGZwYWNrZXIvc3RhdHVzLzEz ODQ5NTI2NzMyMzM5NTI3NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwg MjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Last season, college football stadiums across the country had limited capacities due to state restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NC State opened the 2020 campaign with a home contest against Wake Forest before a crowd of 350, which was limited to parents and families of players and coaches for both schools.

The Pack's five remaining home games were played before a crowd of 4,032 after the initial wave of large venue capacities restrictions were slightly rolled back.

Carter-Finley Stadium, the home of Wolfpack football, holds a capacity of 57,583.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}