The college football season begins in early September, and NC State will open with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.

That would open the door to allow for full capacity at sporting events.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state hopes to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

Last season, college football stadiums across the country had limited capacities due to state restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NC State opened the 2020 campaign with a home contest against Wake Forest before a crowd of 350, which was limited to parents and families of players and coaches for both schools.

The Pack's five remaining home games were played before a crowd of 4,032 after the initial wave of large venue capacities restrictions were slightly rolled back.

Carter-Finley Stadium, the home of Wolfpack football, holds a capacity of 57,583.