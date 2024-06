The second one-day camp for NC State football kicked off Friday morning, thought it had more of a twist to it.

NC State coaches and players had an early morning workout, then camp and then 11 official visitors started to arrive in Raleigh. It is a true "Welcome to college football in 2024" moment.

The first scholarship to get handed out at camp Friday came to highly-regarded rising junior quarterback Quinn Murphy of Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian, which is just outside of Fort Worth.