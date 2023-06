Chase Bond didn’t set out to want to commit during his official visit to NC State this past weekend, but everything fell in place.

Bond appreciated the sincerity that coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Charley Wiles during his 2 1/2-day official visit, culminating in him verbally committing Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder from Massillon (Ohio) Washington High had only been recruited by NC State in earnest since last week, but the chance to play in a Power Five Conference was a key goal.