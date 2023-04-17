Reeves has now elected to enter his name in the transfer portal Monday, joining reserve guard Thornton Gentry , quarterback Ben Finley and long snapper Alex McLaughlin as spring transfers.

NC State redshirt sophomore defensive end Zyun Reeves arrived with a lot of promise, but after an ACL tear suffered before his arrival, his development was slowed.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Reeves gained 40-plus pounds since his senior year at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth, where he won the 2019 NCHSAA 4A state title his junior year. He had 88 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hurries, 7.5 sacks — six of which came over the final five games of the season.

He had previously been a basketball player, but grew four inches and added 100 pounds between his sophomore and junior years of high school. He played tight end on the JV team his freshman year, gave up football his sophomore year, and then had his breakout junior campaign. COVID derailed his senior year on the field.

Rivals.com had Reeves as a three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 30 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 50 strongside defensive end in the country in the class of 2021. He picked NC State over Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and Virginia. He also had offers from Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Reeves played in two games last year, getting 12 snaps against Charleston Southern and nine vs. Connecticut, getting a tackle.

The 6-4, 315-pound Gentry is also a rising redshirt freshman and part of the Wolfpack’s class of 2021. He played right guard in the spring game for the White squad.

Gentry played for his dad Justin Gentry at Chapin (S.C.) High, and was a four-year starter.

Gentry committed to NC State over offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Central Florida, Air Force, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Old Dominion, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, William & Mary and Wofford.

Gentry made one appearance last fall, playing against Charleston Southern.