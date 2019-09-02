NC State football coach Dave Doeren was hoping what he saw in preseason camp with his young squad would carry over into an actual game, but he couldn’t admit that he was certain about it.

Seventeen players, 13 of them either true or redshirt freshmen, played their first snaps in a game for NC State during Saturday’s 34-6 win over East Carolina.



“A lot,” Doeren emphasized.

The results were far from perfect in the win. Doeren in particular was displeased with the offense’s third down performance (4 of 12 for the game and 1 of 8 through three quarters), kickoff coverage on special teams and two pre-snap penalties, one on each side of the ball.

However, he also saw plenty of positives, starting with his young players answering affirmatively the question: Could they handle game day?

“I was really proud of how they handled the elements,” Doeren said. “I thought those guys did a really good job. I didn’t see anybody nervous. They probably were but it wasn’t obvious. They went out there and just did what they did in practice.

"I thought that was outstanding.”

In terms of on the field, Doeren liked how the team won the line of scrimmage, which was an area of emphasis against ECU. He noted this was an in-state rival with a new coach that made it clear that they wanted to avenge last year’s 58-3 loss to the Pack.

NC State ran for 191 yards and 6.1 yards per carry while not allowing a sack. East Carolina gave up three sacks and ran for just 41 yards and 1.4 yards a run.

“Speaks to the demeanor of our football team, and that’s something that is really important to us culture-wise — to be a real physical group of guys that can win on the line of scrimmage,” Doeren said.

One of the major developments emerging from Saturday’s game was NC State’s decision to use a 3-3-5 defense over the 4-2-5 that has been the base defense over the past five seasons.

Doeren noted that he and his defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable, who has been with Doeren from the beginning at NC State, agreed in the offseason that with a deep linebacker corps returning and questions about depth on the defensive line this could be the move.

“We used to have a defensive front where you wouldn’t want to take one of those guys off the field,” Doeren said. “Going into this season, we didn’t know [freshman defensive tackle] Josh Harris would be hurt in training camp but we knew [freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark would be out. We didn’t know when [sixth-year senior defensive end] Deonte Holden would return. There was some question marks.

“We wanted to see how it played out and have both available and then we get into camp we lose three or four defensive tackles within a week of camp for extended period of time. That forced us into being more one dimensional in a three-man front."

Doeren suggested NC State could become multiple on defense later in the year.

“As we get healthier and healthier we’ll have the ability to get back into some four-down, but I think the biggest thing with Hux is he wants his best 11 on the field," Doeren said. "When you have injuries to the front and the linebackers are healthy it’s pretty obvious what you need to do.”

One of the keys to the 3-3-5 formation will be the “Buck” linebacker currently manned by redshirt junior Brock Miller and redshirt freshman Payton Wilson. Wilson had six tackles, including two for loss, in the opener. Miller added three tackles and a pass breakup. He also had an interception wiped off the board by a penalty.

Miller (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) and Wilson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) both fit the physical profile, and both have experience rushing the passer in high school, Doeren noted.

“It’s unique because they play linebacker and the next play they are playing d-line,” Doeren said. “They have to have a little hybrid to them, but it can be a longer guy who really runs. I think we have two guys that really fits the build. When [USC transfer] Levi Jones is eligible he’ll be really good in that position as well.