The Wolfpack didn’t go with a splashy social media announcement or wait for head coach Dave Doeren to step in front of a microphone to make a big unveiling. It just released its depth chart , and it showed for the first time since signing the class of 2008’s Mike Glennon’s two-year run from 2011-12, NC State will have a starter at the position that inked with the Wolfpack coming out of high school.

NC State fans found out in simple fashion who was going to be the starting quarterback for the opener against East Carolina.

And it’s a local product: Raleigh Wakefield’s Matt McKay.



The redshirt sophomore earned the nod after outclassing redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman, a Florida State transfer, and redshirt freshman Devin Leary in the three areas in which the Pack’s evaluated them:

• Mastery of the offense

• Situational football IQ

• Recognizing defenses

“Matt’s accuracy, his leadership and his ability to really protect the team with his decision-making and his consistent play really is what prevailed,” Doeren detailed. “We looked at a million things, on the field, off the field with the teammates, all the different statistics that you guys are aware of.

“But the thing that was fun was just watching all the guys improve. I think [quarterbacks] Coach [Kurt] Roper has done a really nice job. I’m excited about the progress.”

Doeren said the decision was made late last week and the players were told Sunday. Ultimately the advantage that McKay built up in the spring over the other two might have proved too much for them to overcome.

“I wanted to give Bailey and Devin every opportunity I could to improve, and I’d say that they have,” Doeren said. “I think Bailey really came on towards the end of camp. It’s just over a complete body of work.

“They were great. They both understand it. They were both motivated to continue to improve. They’re young, that’s the thing.

“Bailey was awesome: ‘Coach I was a fourth-teamer as a freshman, I was a third-teamer, now I am in the second position. I want to be first and I am going to keep working to get there.’”

There are no plans to get the other quarterbacks into the game for a set series against ECU Saturday. Doeren doesn’t want McKay playing with fear of a quick hook.

“There’s going to be mistakes,” Doeren said. “Whoever it is. You got to let them try to get into the flow of the game and learn from what is going on.”

McKay is not the only young player likely to go through the growing pains from time to time. Doeren noted that of the depth chart is littered with underclassmen. Of the 61 players whose names appeared on it, over half (36) are either freshmen or sophomores.

“There are nine guys that are going to be starting for their first time in this game,” Doeren said. “…Last year I had eight grad students that were seniors starting for me. Now I have really eight seniors.”

Doeren said there were mistakes made every day at camp, and to help reiterate to the team the importance of staying focused, they showed them clips from this past weekend’s games of Miami-Florida and Arizona-Hawaii to show how costly those sloppy mistakes can be, especially early in the season.

“We’re going to have youthful moments, but I am excited to go through that with these guys and help them grow so we can work through it,” Doeren said. “I am not saying these things to be pessimistic at all. I’m excited about these guys.

“It’s just a different team. They are very hungry.”

Audio and video of Doeren's press conference are below: