NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay was named first-string on the depth chart Monday.

NCSU doesn't always start the players listed at first string, but it's the first public acknowledgment that the job could be McKay's to lose against East Carolina on Saturday.

Other notable parts of the depth chart:

• Redshirt sophomore center Grant Gibson gets the nod in the scenario of possibly moving redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe to center and having redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas play left guard.

• Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas and graduate senior Tabari Hines are in a "or" battle at the slot receiver position, though both are expected to play heavy snaps.

• The Wolfpack have elected to not declare a starter at running back among the four candidates.

• Redshirt junior nose tackle Val Martin is ahead of Alim McNeill, and the Wolfpack moved redshirt freshman defensive tackle Derrick Eason to right tackle.

• Weakside linebacker Louis Acceus is listed ahed of redshirt junior Brock Miller and redshirt freshman Payton Wilson.

• Redshirt sophomore Trenton Gill, who was just put on scholarship this past weekend, is ahead of Australian Mackenzie Morgan.

• Freshman Keyon Lesane and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix will be the kick returners.

NC State depth chart