He also finished the 2020 campaign with 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and two interceptions.

Wilson led the ACC with 108 tackles in 10 contests this season. He became the first Wolfpack player to lead the league in tackles since Levar Fisher in 2000.

NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson announced he is returning for a fourth season in 2021.

Wilson was one of two Wolfpack players to earn first-team All-ACC honors along with junior nose tackle Alim McNeill, who previously announced in December that he would enter the 2021 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season.

Wilson's decision comes one day after senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie, who has been the Pack's leading receiver the past two seasons, announced his decision to return in 2021 with the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA earlier this fall.

The 6-4, 240-pounder was NC State's co-leading tackler in 2019 as well. Wilson had 69 tackles despite only starting in one contest during his redshirt freshman campaign.

Wilson redshirted the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury during summer workouts as a true freshman that caused him to undergo season-ending surgery.

The ACC's leading tackler also missed the Wolfpack's 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to injuries sustained during the regular season.